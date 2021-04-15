Your Story is Your Signature Inspiration – (yoga off the mat)

Vinyasa Yoga Livestreams on Insight Timer this week:

“One day you will tell your story of how you overcame what you went through and it will be someone else’s survival guide.” ~ Brené Brown

My stories of being ridiculed for the color of my skin and the shape of my eyes as a young child and into adulthood equip me with empathy, resilience, and an inner fire to advocate for those unjustly treated and underserved.

My health struggles with chronic fatigue starting almost 20 years ago set me on a path to amass an abundance of knowledge, tools, and personal experience to overcome, thrive, and hone my deep listening for self-care. This path led me to yoga and eventually becoming the impactful yoga & meditation teacher and, wellness coach I am today.

You can choose to let your past define you and be the end of your story or it can be the beginning of what propels you towards your purpose, and bear witness to your unique human experience of transformation and triumph. Let your pain become your purpose. Allow your story, intuition, and insight to be your signature inspiration.

What is your story? Your story is packed with energy. Check in. Listen. There’s a power in your story. Let it move you towards your sacred purpose.

𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞.

𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭.

𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭.

𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬.

𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭.

Feeling stuck? Contact me to book a free 10 minute consult. Stay tuned for my Discover Your Sacred Purpose workshop. 🙏🏽💓