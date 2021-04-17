Whether you’re taking a hike, getting to your mat, reading a good book, or relaxing in your own favorite way, take time to reset and recharge this weekend! The picture above was taken yesterday during a morning hike up the Remington Loop Trail, just 10 minutes from my home. The vibrant poppies are starting to blanket our hills. Stop and enjoy the beauty of nature close to home!

Read: 11 Scientific Reasons Why Being in Nature is So Relaxing

Here are my in person and virtual yoga offerings April 19-25!

Outdoor Yoga – I’m back on my yoga deck!

Virtual classes:

Special Weekend Event!

* Sunday April 25th Nourish Body, Mind and Spirit! Special wellness event Sunday 11am-12pm in downtown Danville at Beyond Active – tickets just went on sale today; limited space at Beyond Active. They have a beautiful outdoor space behind their store. I hope to see you at this fun social-distanced class! And, stay and chat with me and enjoy your 10% discount to shop! Yoga clothes, loungewear, etc. (eg. Spiritual Gangster, Vuori, and more!)

Click on this link to book your spot! Limited space at this outdoor event.

Questions? Call 925-854-2862 ` Visit Beyond Active, a boutique active wear store in charming downtown Danville! 166 E Prospect Ave Danville California 94526 United States

