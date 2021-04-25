Rainy Day Haiku Time!

💚☔️🙏🏽
compassionate rain
wash away what taunts and haunts
unveil love-filled eyes
HAIKU TIME!
Rainy days bring out the writer in me, how about you? Want to give a haiku a try? Kinda’ fun way to get creative and express yourself! Share your haikus below, DM me! 😊
3 lines, 17 syllables total:
line 1: 5 syllables
line 2: 7 syllables
line 3: 5 syllables
Get deep or not so deep! 🤪🤣
5: thank you rainy day
7: for a good excuse to sit
5: on my butt all day 😂
🧘🏽♀️✍🏽It’s been awhile since I’ve done a yoga and poetry workshop/retreat! I’m feeling inspired! Interested? Let me know! 😊