Rainy Day Haiku Time!

💚☔️🙏🏽

compassionate rain

wash away what taunts and haunts

unveil love-filled eyes

HAIKU TIME!

Rainy days bring out the writer in me, how about you? Want to give a haiku a try? Kinda’ fun way to get creative and express yourself! Share your haikus below, DM me! 😊

3 lines, 17 syllables total:

line 1: 5 syllables

line 2: 7 syllables

line 3: 5 syllables

Get deep or not so deep! 🤪🤣

5: thank you rainy day

7: for a good excuse to sit

5: on my butt all day 😂

🧘🏽‍♀️✍🏽It’s been awhile since I’ve done a yoga and poetry workshop/retreat! I’m feeling inspired! Interested? Let me know! 😊