Nourish Body, Mind & Spirit – May 2nd Danville, California

🦋🧘🏽‍♀️”Your body is your temple for mind, body, soul. Nourish it with happy thoughts, good health, & positive thoughts.”

Join me this Sunday 930am May 2nd 930-1030 to nourish your body, mind, and spirit!! I’m lead 45 min vinyasa yoga at this outdoor wellness event at Beyond Active in downtown Danville!!

I’m excited to partner with Stephanie Dunn who will teach us about intermittent fasting and to Nishi Bhonsle for offering healthy treats and samples after class! Sooo fun!!

Wait…there’s more! Registered students get:

10% off purchases at the Beyond Active store!! Activewear, lounge wear, cute stuff! Mamas get a head start on treating yourself for Mother’s Day! 👑

Enjoy a 20% discount off Just Be Yoga's All Access Unlimited Membership (livestream and in-person classes!) for one month! Must be redeemed by May 31, 2021. JBY is in Danville, Walnut Creek, and anywhere you have internet! 💓🧘🏽‍♀️🙏🏽

Space is limited in this beautiful outdoor studio. Grab your spot now! Bring friends!

Book here!

Can’t wait to see you! Stay after class to chat with me…and shop! 😉

Nourish your body, mind, and spirit 🙏🏽

Amelia Andaleon

Beyond Active

166 E Prospect Ave

Danville, CA 94526