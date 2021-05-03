Meditation: Setting Your Intention, Sankalpa

Thailand

Three years ago, in 2018, I took this picture above in Thailand after assisting a yoga teacher training with my master teacher, and a community of amazing teachers and students. This picture looks almost exactly like what I pictured in my mind for years, as I set an intention and visualized a dream, a hope, a vision, a connection to imagined sensations of what it would feel and look like when my dreams and intentions became realized and manifested.

You’ve probably heard of vision boards or meditating on an intention and repeating affirmations in the present moment as if that intention has already manifested, as if it is happening right now in this present moment.

Or, maybe this practice of sankalpa, setting an intention, is new to you. If so, I am writing this specifically for YOU.

I am grateful you are here. It’s not a coincidence that you are reading this post today.

Setting Your Intention

Find or create a picture of your dream. Print it, draw it, create a visual representation of what you manifest and post it in a prominent place. You might post it in your kitchen bulletin board and/or make it your wallpaper on your phone. Keep what you want to manifest present in your mind…where you attention goes, energy flows. Align your intention with being your highest and brightest self, serving a highest good. Create a specific affirmation and write it in the present moment. For example: “I am teaching yoga and surfing in Mexico to a full yoga retreat in Spring 2022.” vs. “I hope to do something fun sometime next year.” Repeat your intention every day. Use my guided meditation here.

Observe what you experience, and what happens. Using my guided meditation, create a habit of setting your intention with a relaxed mind and body. One thing I promise you: this daily practice will keep you focused on what matters to you. As you continue to visualize and see your intention already manifested, the action steps needed to realize your dream, will present themselves to you. Set your intention from your highest and brightest self, offered up to serve the highest good.

May you be your highest and brightest self and serve the highest good.

I am setting my own intention, visualizing you attending one of my workshops or retreats, in person or virtual, where I lead you through a full practice of creating your sacred life on purpose and setting your intentions. Until then, enjoy these simple steps to practice on your own.

I’d love to hear what you experience. Share in the comments below.

The highest and brightest in me, honors the highest and brightest in you,

Amelia Andaleon

💓Click here to Subscribe and hear about my offerings!💓