Hummingbird – the symbol of Joy and Happiness!

I meditated with this hummingbird this morning. He visited so often I thought it would be easy to capture a photo or video. Ha…this 33 second video took me 2 hours of back and forth playing a game of him hiding every time I returned outside to try again. While I sat still meditating he was mostly a constant companion. Then, he started teasing me. Could he feel my energy…that I wanted something from him? Instead of being in the moment, did he sense I shifted from allowing what is to wanting what I could have? He taught me patience. He taught me to let go of wanting and getting. He taught me to walk away and let go. I set up my Nikon D7000 on a tripod, and walked away. I came back and found this. The journey was both frustrating and funny, mostly funny. I’ll see him again. He visits often. Hummingbirds bring happiness, joy and blessings. He made me smile and laugh and, I welcome that any day. 🙂

Look for symbols of joy and happiness in your day. Have you seen a hummingbird lately? Consider yourself blessed! Share what makes you smile and laugh in the comments below.

