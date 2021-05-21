World Meditation Day – May 21st

Do you struggle to meditate? When I started, I found meditation impossibly uncomfortable and stressful. I was experiencing the OPPOSITE of what meditation promised me. For my yoga teacher training, I committed to it. I dropped it. I started off and on. Then, I finally stuck with it. It became a habit. And, now meditation is a part of my daily ritual, like brushing my teeth. I say it’s my favorite addiction. I love the calm I experience when I meditate, and how it helps me in my life. Like anything else, it takes practice to condition your muscle of mindfulness.

If you haven’t tried it, or it’s been awhile, I highly recommend it!

Press pause, breathe deep, even if just for 5 minutes a day, relax the body and mind.

Top 10 Benefits of Meditation

Reduced Stress.

Emotional Balance.

Increased Focus.

Reduced Pain.

Reduced Anxiety.

Increased Creativity.

Reduced Depression.

Here are a few offerings for you this week: