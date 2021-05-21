World Meditation Day – May 21st

Do you struggle to meditate?  When I started, I found meditation impossibly uncomfortable and stressful. I was experiencing the OPPOSITE of what meditation promised me.  For my yoga teacher training, I committed to it.  I dropped it.  I started off and on.  Then, I finally stuck with it.  It became a habit.  And, now meditation is a part of my daily ritual, like brushing my teeth.  I say it’s my favorite addiction.  I love the calm I experience when I meditate, and how it helps me in my life.  Like anything else, it takes practice to condition your muscle of mindfulness. 

If you haven’t tried it, or it’s been awhile, I highly recommend it! 

Press pause, breathe deep, even if just for 5 minutes a day, relax the body and mind.  

Top 10 Benefits of Meditation

  • Reduced Stress.
  • Emotional Balance.
  • Increased Focus.
  • Reduced Pain.
  • Reduced Anxiety.
  • Increased Creativity.
  • Reduced Depression.

Here are a few offerings for you this week:

spread your love and light...

