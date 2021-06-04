FREE 7-day Love Yourself Challenge! June 7-13, 2021

💚 FREE Love Yourself Challenge! 💚

I realized I wanted to recommit to self-love and wanted to offer what I have been practicing for myself! Please join me!!

Sunday night you will receive your first email to start your daily practice on Monday June 7th using:

Daily affirmations

10 minute meditations with me

with me Journal prompts

prompts And, various tips on self-care and self-love with essential oils, crystals, and nourishing teas.

💚 Register here for free! 💚

See video in Instagram about the challenge with my sweet pup, Kobe! 💚🐶 If you’re on instagram and want to share your participation, please tag me at @spirituallyfityoga and use #LYchallenge2021 so I can repost in my stories. I will mention the challenge on IG but, the full content is only available by signing up to receive the daily emails.

It’s absolutely 💯 OPTIONAL to participate on social media which is why I’m sharing my offerings via email. Sometimes loving yourself looks like unplugging from social media!! I do that myself!

I look forward to connecting with you soon!

Smiles,

Amelia Diaz Andaleon