School’s out and it’s time for the summertime 3 R’s: Rest, Reset, Recharge!

In California, life is opening up again and for my family that means beach days, vacationing, and all the logistics to make getaways happen. One thing I’m learning is to avoid feeling like I need a vacation to recover from my vacation!!

Remember why you needed that vacation? Because you needed a break from the hustle and bustle? Make time for fun, play time, a beach read, naps, extra sleep; make time to feed your soul, make time to do nothing. 🙏🏽☺️

Do yourself a favor and SLOOOOW DOWN. During your getaways, make sure to REALLY get away from feeling stressed and overwhelmed.