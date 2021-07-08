How to Gain More Energy?

💓Click here to Subscribe and hear about my offerings!💓

As I prepared the theme for today’s yoga classes the word “energy” kept popping into my mind. When I reflect on who is showing up to yoga, meditation, or reading posts like this you might be feeling:

Exhausted

Depressed

Imbalanced

Sleep-deprived

Or simply curious about what I have to say 🙂

I arrived to two simple questions and a call to action: START or STOP

SELF-INQUIRY: START or STOP?

Close your eyes, take 5 breaths and ask yourself two questions:

Right now, what do I need I STOP today? Right now, what do I want to START today?

CALL TO ACTION

Commit to STOP what is draining your energy.

Commit to START what gives you energy.

Write and recite positive affirmations to STOP and START.

Be honest with yourself if it’s time to seek counsel from a friend or professional, including reaching out to me.

I could have written an article suggesting you eliminate gluten or sugar, or get to your yoga mat and meditation cushion every day, or do what lights you up like going to the beach, dancing, book a ticket to a sporting event, or call a friend to play Scrabble. There are plenty of articles and books telling you what to do. Instead, I invite you to discover for yourself the answers by experiencing Svādhyāya, the yoga practice of self-study, self-inquiry, and discovery.

My offer to you is to look within, to trust your intuition, listen to your inner guide, who always has your back, and trust that you have the answers. Weed out what’s sucking the energy out of you and bring in what will allow you to thrive and feel alive! It’s a practice my friends, to know which thoughts to pay attention to and which ones to dismiss and ignore.

In my personal experience, when I feel low-energy I also tend to feel sad, depressed, brain fog, physically weak, unmotivated, anti-social, tendency towards negative thinking. As opposed to feeling high-energy I am enthusiastic, smiling, laughing, physically strong, awake, alert, alive, vibing high with positive thoughts, willing to connect with others. Observe your energy levels, they are an important barometer to signal what is requesting your attention and self-care.

As someone who was diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS), adrenal fatigue, gluten sensitivity, iron deficiency, and menopausal mood swings, I have first hand experience of low energy and all of the other symptoms which emerged from my physical challenges. I 100% am NOT saying that low energy is all in your head, that it can be simply solved by asking two questions and writing in a journal AND I am also 100% saying, for me, discerning between what thoughts and actions drained me vs. energized me has been a huge part of my healing process and discovering what it takes for me to gain my energy back and experience life with vitality. I practice what I teach.

Of course, a situation can be complicated, I know mine was, and yet, the power of paying attention to my symptoms and choosing STOP or START every day is a simple, powerful framework to prioritize what is needed for your particular circumstance. Shift your mindset from impossible to possible and you will experience an increase of energy.

I was diagnosed with CFS almost 20 years ago and I am no longer trapped in an experience of chronic low-energy. I manage my symptoms with those two questions, “What do I need to STOP and what do I need to START?” Yes, for me that means, I cut out gluten, sugar, coffee, toxic relationships; I add whole foods, yoga, meditation, extra sleep, alone time, gardening, etc. All informed by reflecting on my STOPs and STARTs, my YESes and my Nos.

There is hope on the other side of doubt. There is joy on the other side of fear. I believe in you. Keep the faith. Stay spiritually fit. I am grateful you are here. I’d love to hear from you! Comment below, DM me on instagram, email me. I care.

Blessings,

Amelia Andaleon

