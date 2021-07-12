Looking for sea turtles in Hawaii

Hot summer temps getting to you?

Get wet! Run through the sprinklers, jump in a lake, SUP Yoga, float down a river, swim in the ocean, bathe under a waterfall!

Hydrate! Add electrolytes like a pinch of pink himalayan sea salt or juice of a lemon or lime.

Blue! Wear and look at colors in the cool blue spectrum, that look like the ocean.

Wear and look at colors in the cool blue spectrum, that look like the ocean. Listen to my latest podcast episode Cool and Calm Down: Soothing Cooling Waterfall Meditation (to cool down when you’re feeling hot physically and emotionally)

SUP Yoga in Alameda, CA

When it was 100 degrees inland, temps were 30 degrees cooler on the Bay.

Stay cool friends!!

Amelia Andaleon,

Spiritually Fit Yoga