Hot summer temps getting to you?
- Get wet! Run through the sprinklers, jump in a lake, SUP Yoga, float down a river, swim in the ocean, bathe under a waterfall!
- Hydrate! Add electrolytes like a pinch of pink himalayan sea salt or juice of a lemon or lime.
- Blue! Wear and look at colors in the cool blue spectrum, that look like the ocean.
- Listen to my latest podcast episode Cool and Calm Down: Soothing Cooling Waterfall Meditation (to cool down when you’re feeling hot physically and emotionally)
Stay cool friends!!
Amelia Andaleon,
Spiritually Fit Yoga