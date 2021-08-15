Sunset Warrior – Yoga Is Your Superpower!

“That was her magic – she could still see the sunset, even on the darkest of dates.” – Atticus

Determination to see the sunset is my magic. Trusting in Spirit keeps hope afloat. ✨✨✨

How to stay positive and keep the faith when life seems like a shit-show? Seeing the atrocities in Afghanistan or clashes over Covid or feeling overwhelmed by daily everyday challenges, could tempt me to escape reality, and just say f*ck it!

Here’s where yoga is your super power:

Take a breath.

Activate your inner warrior.

Set your gaze on one spot, literally look at one spot.

Keep breathing until the pissed-off, “seeing red” state of mind shifts from heat-hot to neutral-cool…until your vision becomes clear.

Harness that passionate energy, fueled by your reaction to injustices and disappointments, and channel it towards making a difference, to propel an action which serves a purpose.

Spiritual Activist Ideas?

Raise awareness.

Educate yourself and others.

Peacefully Protest.

Petition.

Write.

Express.

Sit.

Pray.

What is your authentic way of speaking your truth and letting your spiritual warrior shine the light on what you feel needs to be noticed and awakened?

At the very least, this intentional pause can prevent regretful words or behaviors. Practice #ahimsa . Do no harm. 🙏🏽

Yoga to Calm the Nervous System and Relax the Body.

Tune into my Spiritually Fit Yoga podcast for Season 6: Intro to Yoga series. Today’s episode is part one of five, introducing the five master elements of nature combined with a gentle yoga sequence. The five master elements are Space, Air, Fire, Water, Earth. Over the next five weeks I will offer you a class based on the featured element of nature. I recommend repeating the 30 minute class daily to observe and integrate into your awareness. This Intro to Yoga series is designed for beginners and for anyone wanting a slow, gentle practice following a basic introduction of yoga techniques and yoga philosophy.

Posted August 15, 2021: Intro to Yoga and the Elements of Nature – Part 1: SPACE