Full Moon Ritual

August 22, 2021 is the date of the Full Moon, Blue Moon, Sturgeon Moon. May you release what no longer serves you.

You will need:

2 bowls, one suitable to hold water, one suitable to burn paper in

1 candle

A paper and pen

Step 1. Clear Your Energy.

Imagine standing under a silver waterfall and allow all negative energies to be washed away.

Step 2. Create a Sacred Space.

Find a quiet place to sit, declutter and clean, you might like to place crystals or other special items around you, or cleanse the room with some incense.

Step 3. Set Your Space.

Light a candle – I have 2″ candles for this purpose,

Fill a small bowl with water, and have another bowl suitable to burn a piece of paper in.

Place both bowls in front of you.

Step 4. Centre Yourself.

Take a few deep breaths, centre yourself.

Step 5. Release.

Write on the piece of paper all that you wish to release from your life, what limiting beliefs do you want to be free from, what no longer serves you or what you want to let go of?

When you have finished your list, sign and date the page.

Breathe deep into your heart and declare “I now let this go. And it is so.”

Step 6. Let go.

Place a corner of the piece of paper over the candle allowing the flame to light your page – place the page into the empty bowl as it burns, watching the flames consume what you are releasing, the smoke taking your intention to the Universe.

**if your piece of paper struggles to light or burn, consider if you are really ready to let this go! Only when you are willing to let go will the page burn – the faster the flames, the more willing you are to let it go…

Step 7. Cleanse.

Then place your hands in the bowl of water. Signifying cleansing of the old and opening to the new.

Remove your hands from the water and take a deep breath.

Step 8. Assimilate.

Sit in silence for a while and see if any inspiration comes. You may even want to journal around your thoughts.

Let your candle burn itself out.

From: https://yoursherosjourney.co.uk/a-ritual-for-the-full-moon-a-time-to-release-and-let-go-so-you-can-make-the-space-for-the-magic-to-happen/

