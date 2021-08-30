Women’s Empowerment & Healing Retreat Saturday 9/25/21 – Danville, CA

Limited space for this special Women’s Empowerment and Healing Retreat held outdoors under majestic redwood trees! Book here! (As of August 30th I have two spots left!)

September 25th 10am-3pm

Private outdoor location – Danville, CA (address will be sent to attendees)

Women’s Empowerment & Healing Retreat

* Power Vinyasa (all-levels)

* Self-inquiry/journaling

* BYO lunch

* Organic green juice provided!

* Lunch Guest speaker Deb Wright, Crystals + Healing (includes a crystal for you to take home!)

* Yin + Yoga Nidra + Essential oils (includes a custom blended essential oil bottle to take home!)

* Meditation + tea + chocolate 😊

* Integrate and Wrap-up

I am so excited to offer another backyard women’s retreat! Take time for self-care and gather together in nature with the divine feminine power of women during this empowering, healing event. 🙏🏽💓

To book your spot, click here!

EARLY BIRD SPOTS STILL AVAILABLE UNTIL AUGUST 31st!

Please text/call me at 360-808-0074 to inquire if spots are still left. If so, venmo $65 to @Amelia-Andaleon. This will secure your spot with the earlybird special. Retail price is $75.

STUDENT TESTIMONIALS

“I absolutely love Amelia’s workshops, mostly because she is an authentic human who balances being intentional and serious, with humor and fun! She is a wonderful yoga instructor, and more than this, a spiritual guide.”

“Amelia is gifted. Her knowledge & authenticity shine through in her classes. One of my favorite yoga teachers!”

“Amelia’s offerings are full of insights that makes me think and reflect. She lives by example, and her authenticity inspires me to embrace living in my own truth, imperfections and all. All these, and she also makes the journey a fun ride!”

“I rarely review anyone, but taking yoga from Amelia is truly something special. I literally follow her around to different studios just to take a class from her! I continue to grow in my practice with her and usually feel like I’ve gotten a good sweaty workout in once I finish her class. I’m starting to do poses I never thought I’d do! Even more, she provides a sense of warmth, openness, comfort and connectivity that is just rare. I couldn’t recommend Amelia more highly!!!!”

With gratitude and humility, I am honored to be of service and offer yoga, meditation, healing, mentoring, and empowerment coaching.

Blessings and smiles,

Amelia Diaz Andaleon