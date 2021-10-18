15 minute Yoga to Wake Up and Feel Good!

Sometimes a short morning stretch is just what the body and mind needs to wake up and start your day with intention and gratitude. My latest audio recording lets you mindfully move right from the comfort of your bed or on your yoga mat.

Enjoy this 15 minute Good Morning Gratitude Yoga on my podcast or in the Insight Timer app.

This practice includes mindful breathing, attention on gently stretching the back and whole body including the ankles, feet, and toes. This is a yoga for beginners sequence, or anyone wanting to move the body slowly and gently. Give it a try! It might become part of your daily routine to start your day feeling grateful for your body, mind, and your life.

Listen here:

For something a bit more active, here’s a 15 minute Vinyasa Sequence:

Child’s Pose – 5 breaths

– 5 breaths Downward Dog – 5 breaths

– 5 breaths 3 Sun Salutation As

Crescent Warrior – 5 breaths each side

– 5 breaths each side Tree Pose – 5 breaths each side

– 5 breaths each side Downward Dog

Half pigeon pose – 5 breaths each side

– 5 breaths each side Seated forward fold – 5 breaths each leg

– 5 breaths each leg Lay down and hug your knees into your chest

Supine twist – 5 breaths each side

– 5 breaths each side Savasana or seated meditation in Sukhasana (easy pose) – 3-5 minutes (set your timer)

Let me know how these short yoga sequences work for you! Leave me feedback in the comments below or in a review on my podcast or Insight Timer. Thank you!

Thank yourself for nurturing yourself with some yoga today. Namaste.

Photo by SHVETS production on Pexels.com