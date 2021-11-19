November Full Moon Release Ritual – Mantra and Affirmations

Photo Credit: Rami Ammoun, Instagram @rami_astro

The latest partial lunar eclipse came around like a celebrity or ancient sage, because the last time it occurred was 500 years ago. Click here to learn more: what is a partial lunar eclipse?

Do you place more importance on infrequent events than valuing everyday routines? It’s a little humorous thinking about me getting excited about another load of laundry (YAAY!) or schlepping my daughter to one more school function, and, yet, I can imagine in the future I might reflect on wishing I appreciated all of these ordinary moments like precious jewels of memories.

Consider noticing the charmed moments in your every day life.

Every full moon is an opportunity to release what no longer serves you.

Full Moon Ritual

Meditate on what no longer serves you.

Write it down on a piece of paper.

Burn it, shred it, flush it – mindfully dispose of the paper, the words, the energy of what you are releasing, until the paper has burned to ashes or has completely transformed into unrecognizable pieces.

Repeat the mantra below and/or repeat one or all of the following affirmations. Repeat them aloud. Repeat until you feel a lightness, and, really really let go of attachment to holding on to what no longer serves you.

Take some time to receive and allow the fullness of the moon to amplify your release.

Journal if you’re moved to write and reflect.

Full Moon Release Mantra

Agnimeele Purohitam.

sounds like Og-knee Me-Lay Puro Hee-Tom, (roll the “r” in Puro)

Translation: “I surrender to the fire of transformation.”

Repeat out loud 3 times, whisper 3 times, then silently 3 times.

Full Moon Release Affirmations

“I release you.”

“I let you go.”

“I loosen my grip on you.”

“I vow to stop using you as an excuse.”

“I give myself permission to give you up.”

“I cast you out and take back my power.”

Feel free to share your experience after completing your own full moon ritual. Leave a comment below or DM at instagram @spirituallyfityoga. May you feel allow the opportunity to welcome a freedom from what no longer serves you. Namaste.

This full moon release ritual and affirmations are inspired by my meditation teacher, davidji. Thank you davidji for your inspiration. I am grateful to be trained as a Certified Master of Wisdom and Meditation. More about his meditation teacher training here.