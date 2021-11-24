Thanksgiving, Christmas, Holiday Salad: Wilted Spinach Salad with Pomegranate Seeds Recipe (From Rebar – Victoria, B.C.)

During the holidays I attempt to include dishes which are both indulgent and healthy. I first savored this Wilted Spinach Salad at one of my favorite restaurants, Rebar, in downtown Victoria, British Columbia. And, I was delighted to find the recipe in the Rebar cookbook.
I also found the recipe online here at this website. My only embellishment is adding pomegranate seeds for a pop for holiday color and burst of tangy juiciness! Enjoy!
Wilted Spinach Salad
with olives, feta, and garlic-balsamic vinaigrette
From Rebar
Ingredients:
Vinaigrette-
3 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1 Tbsp red wine vinegar
1 1/2 Tsp honey
1 1/2 Tsp Dijon Mustard
1/2 Tsp Sea Salt
1/4 Tsp cracked pepper
3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil (or grapeseed oil)
Salad-
1 lb spinach leaves, washed and stemmed
1/4 cup Kalamata olives, pitted and chopped
1 red pepper, seeded and julienned
1 red onion, finely julienned
1/4 cup chopped mint
1/4 pine nuts, TOASTED (yes it makes a difference! watch so you don’t burn them)
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
OPTIONAL: sprinkle with pomegranate seeds
Prepare and enjoy!
Thoroughly combine the first seven ingredients in a bowl. Slowly drizzle in oil, whisking all the while. Correct seasoning to taste. Prepare the remaining salad ingredients. Combine spinach, olives, peppers and onions in a large salad bowl. Just before serving, heat dressing over medium heat in a small pot. When it begins to simmer, remove from the heat and drizzle over the salad while tossing with a pair of tongs. Gently mix in the fresh mint and garnish with pine nuts and feta cheese. Serve immediately.