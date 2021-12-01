November and December tend to be busy times in my life, not just because of the holidays but, also because my family is full of Sagittarius birthdays, including mine. 🙂 When life feels hectic and cluttered, I pause and gather up my tools to destress and focus: breathe, meditation, yoga, nature walks, and filling my mind with thoughts and teachings which promote calm and clarity. My wise friend on my nightstand, “The Four Agreements”, reminds me how to rewire my brain to clear the clutter and create space for joy and ease.

“In The Four Agreements, don Miguel Ruiz reveals the source of self-limiting beliefs that rob us of joy and create needless suffering. Based on ancient Toltec wisdom, The Four Agreements offer a powerful code of conduct that can rapidly transform our lives to a new experience of freedom, true happiness, and love.” Introduction from “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz

I recently completed a series of episodes on my Spiritually Fit Yoga podcast reflecting on The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz, including a meditation with affirmations to facilitate creating the habit to incorporate these agreements as a code of conduct.

I highly recommend reading the entire book and listen to each of my podcast episodes. Notice what shifts occur when you bring these four agreements into the forefront of your thinking. Repeat these meditations often. I’m curious how these agreements impact your life! Drop a comment below.

Spiritually Fit Yoga podcast episodes on The Four Agreements