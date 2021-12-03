Winter Wellness Workshop at Just Be Yoga – Danville, CA

❄️ Join me Sunday December 12th 4-6pm for my Winter Wellness Workshop at the beautiful Just Be Yoga studio in Danville, CA.

Relax in candlelit ambience with yin yoga, guided meditation, yoga nidra, reiki, and sound healing. Receive a custom essential oil blend created by yours truly, and, savor unctious chocolate. Pamper yourself with this two hours of self care for your soul. Bring a friend. Only a few spots left!

Book at myjustbeyoga.com/events. Just a few spots left!

About Amelia Andaleon

For those of you that don’t know me, I am a Certified Yin Yoga teacher through Bernie Clark, Certified Master of Wisdom and Meditation through davidji , Certified Reiki 1 and 2 Healer, and an Essential Oils Educator. I love to share the various tools, techniques and healing modalities I personally have benefitted from, and share them in my special workshops, events and retreats.

I look forward to sharing this special, relaxing healing session with you! 🙏🏽💓

Namaste,

Amelia