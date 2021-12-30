Friday 12/31 8-930am PST VIRTUAL Intention Setting Workshop

Join me for a popup Intention Setting Workshop this FRIDAY December 31st 8-930am PST via ZOOM.



Click here to register for this online class via zoom.



Grab your journal, pen and yoga mat as I lead you through vinyasa yoga, journal prompts, and meditation to set intentions to lead your life with purpose and mindfulness. Format is roughly 45 minutes vinyasa yoga, and 45 minutes intention setting exercise and meditation.



This is a free offering. Donations are welcome. Options to donate here.



I look forward to this workshop with you!



May you be well. May you be happy. May you be safe and healthy. Wishing you the best, always!



Smiles and Blessings,

Amelia (aka Yogamama Meels)