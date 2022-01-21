“Breathing in, I calm my body.

Breathing out, I smile.

Dwelling in the present moment,

I know this is a wonderful moment.”

Rest In Peace Thich Nhat Hanh

October 11, 1926 – January 22, 2022

Thay, Rest in Peace, gentle soul and beloved teacher. 🙏🏽 Thich Nhat Hanh was my first Buddhist teacher. This picture of “Peace is Every Step” is the actual book I bought in the late 70’s when I first began studying Buddhism. I’ve been practicing his meditations for over 40 years.

I’m grateful I was able to meditate listening to his “Mindful Breathing” track on Insight Timer today. His voice is such a sweet vibration in my ears and heart. I’m grateful for his peaceful, gentle impact he’s had in my life. 🙏🏽📿

#repost • @thichnhathanh

The International Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism announces that our beloved teacher Thich Nhat Hanh has passed away peacefully at Từ Hiếu Temple in Huế, Vietnam, at 00:00hrs on 22nd January, 2022, at the age of 95. We invite our global spiritual family to take a few moments to be still, to come back to our mindful breathing, as we together hold Thay in our hearts in peace and loving gratitude for all he has offered the world.

More official news will be coming shortly.