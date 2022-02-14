Is Valentine's Day a Bad Holiday? Ponderings and a Meditation on Divine Love (Spiritually Fit Yoga with Amelia Andaleon) – Spiritually Fit Yoga with Amelia Andaleon
Welcome to the Spiritually Fit Yoga podcast! Enjoy this episode where I share my reflections on Valentine's Day, a reading of "Real Love" by Thich Nhat Hanh, and ends with a 15 minute meditation on Divine Love. The meditation includes a few minutes with quiet background music and ends quietly with 3 bells and a few ending words. (Music: "It is Night Time Again" by Music of Wisdom) Blessings and Peace Out, Amelia Diaz Andaleon
