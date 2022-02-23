Gateway to Paradise! Yoga Surf Retreat April 2-7, 2022 – Punta de Mita, Mexico

My upcoming Yoga Surf Retreat this April 2-7, 2022 is SOLD OUT!

What’s Included?

  • 5 night/6 day all-inclusive retreat at the pristine Villa Ananda Spa
  • Airport Transfer (round-trip from/to Puerto Vallarta)
  • Morning meditation and vinyasa
  • Afternoon meditation, yin yoga
  • Evening yoga nidra
  • Ayurvedic breakfast, lunch and dinner prepared by our personal chef!
  • Includes one group surf lesson (we are minutes away from amazing surf breaks!)
  • Includes one complementary massage in Villa Ananda’s ayurvedic spa
  • Use of surf boards, paddle boards, boogie boards shared on-site
  • And, so much more! (Need to leave some surprises for you!)

What’s Not Included

  • Airfare
  • Travel Insurance (highly recommended you purchase!)
  • Cost of any COVID tests
  • Additional excursions
  • Alcohol (available for purchase)

Stay tuned for dates of upcoming retreats!

If you want to receive early announcements about my upcoming events, subscribe below!

spread your love and light...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s