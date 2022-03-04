Feeling Stressed? A Meditation and Prayers for Ukraine – Spiritually Fit Yoga with Amelia Andaleon – Spiritually Fit Yoga with Amelia Andaleon Welcome to the Spiritually Fit Yoga podcast! In this episode I share about how I manage my stress about the latest war with Ukraine with my Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS), and offer a meditation and prayer for peace. Here are a few links I mentioned in this episode: Maksim Chmerkovskiy, ballroom dancer sharing his experience in Ukraine BStrong Foundation – Bethenny Frankel's non-profit disaster relief organization providing aid in Poland to Ukrainian refugees World Central Kitchen – Chef Jose Andres' non-profit organization feeding Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Romania, and delivering meals to Ukraine. Blessings, Pray for Ukraine, Peace Out, Amelia Diaz Andaleon ================================== Thank you for being here! I'd love to hear how these episodes are working for you! Please subscribe to my podcast, share it with friends, and leave me a rating and review! I appreciate your feedback…thank you! Connect with me! Email me, DM me on Instagram at @spirituallyfityoga, facebook, and on my website http://SpirituallyFitYoga.com . Subscribe to my newsletter! Book a FREE Discovery zoom call with me! ================================== Thank you to the sponsor of my podcast, http://ubindi.com , which is the platform I use to manage bookings for my classes. Ubindi.com is offering a 50% discount on the Annual Essentials Plan to listeners of this Spiritually Fit Yoga podcast! Check out with discount code AMELIA, all in caps. Check out these simple tools for happy teachers. Ubindi makes it easy for freelance teachers to manage students, reservations, payments, attendance, emails, and more. You can sign up for free to manage classes for 50 students or less, or take advantage of the generous 50% discount to manage unlimited students! — Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/spirituallyfityoga/message Support this podcast: https://anchor.fm/spirituallyfityoga/support

Prayers for Ukraine – Prayer for Peace

May you welcome peace into your day.

May you be at peace with yourself.

May you be at peace with others.

What if war is happening around me?

Choose not to be at war with yourself.

Choose not to be at war with others.

Choose not to bring war into this world.

Choose to be peace for this world.

Choose peace within yourself.

Choose to see, breathe, speak peace.

Be peace.

Be peace.

Be peace.

I am peace.

I am peace.

I am peace.

And so it is.

So Hum.

So Hum.

So Hum.

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽