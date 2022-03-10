Deep Sleep Meditation with Essential Oils and Sleep Affirmations

Deep Sleep Meditation with Sleep Affirmations and Essential Oils (Spiritually Fit Yoga with Amelia Andaleon) – Spiritually Fit Yoga with Amelia Andaleon
Welcome to the Spiritually Fit Yoga podcast! Grab your favorite, calming essential oil, get into bed, and enjoy this relaxing guided meditation for deep sleep. A few recommended oils for sleep are lavender, cedarwood, vetiver, and wild orange. This meditation is great for when you need a sleep aid, have insomnia, committing to sleep hygiene, or creating a sleep ritual. Enjoy and sweet dreams! In this episode I mentioned Insight Timer, the app where I am a publisher. Follow my profile here. Join my Spiritually Fit Yoga circle here. I will continue to include links in my episode notes to support Ukraine: Maksim Chmerkovskiy, ballroom dancer sharing his experience in Ukraine and suggestions on how to help. BStrong Foundation – Bethenny Frankel's non-profit disaster relief organization providing aid in Poland to Ukrainian refugees World Central Kitchen – Chef Jose Andres' non-profit organization feeding Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Romania, and delivering meals to Ukraine. Blessings, Pray for Ukraine, Peace Out, Amelia Diaz Andaleon ================================== Thank you for being here! I'd love to hear how these episodes are working for you! Please subscribe to my podcast, share it with friends, and leave me a rating and review! I appreciate your feedback…thank you! Connect with me! Email me, DM me on Instagram at @spirituallyfityoga, facebook, and on my website http://SpirituallyFitYoga.com. Subscribe to my newsletter! Book a FREE Discovery zoom call with me! ================================== Thank you to the sponsor of my podcast, http://ubindi.com, which is the platform I use to manage bookings for my classes. Ubindi.com is offering a 50% discount on the Annual Essentials Plan to listeners of this Spiritually Fit Yoga podcast! Check out with discount code AMELIA, all in caps. Check out these simple tools for happy teachers. Ubindi makes it easy for freelance teachers to manage students, reservations, payments, attendance, emails, and more. You can sign up for free to manage classes for 50 students or less, or take advantage of the generous 50% discount to manage unlimited students! Background music credit: "Heaven is Here" composed by Music Of Wisdom – Licensed from http://www.meditationmusiclibrary.com — Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/spirituallyfityoga/message Support this podcast: https://anchor.fm/spirituallyfityoga/support