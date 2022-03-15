Click here to register!

❤️ More than ever we need to lean on our self-care practices to ease stress and shape a compassionate, grateful mindset.



❤️ I want to support you by sharing tools and techniques to nurture your body, mind, and soul in 30 minutes every morning next week! 🙏🏽❤️



❤️ Join my FREE 5-day Metta Challenge March 21-25! Metta means loving kindness or good will and I’ll lead you through sessions to cultivate metta towards yourself, others, and our planet. Participants in this challenge will receive a deep discount to the Metta Mornings Program starting April 11th. See below.



❤️ Sign up to receive the zoom link to join me LIVE 7-730am PST!! If you can’t join live you can follow along with the replay link emailed to you later that day.



❤️ Enjoy 30 minutes of:



✨ Intention setting

✨ Journaling

✨ Mindful movement

✨ Meditation



❤️ Let’s practice and spread metta, loving kindness, TOGETHER!! Tag your friends. Invite them to join you for this 5 days of self-care. 🙏🏽💓🧘🏾‍♀️

AFTER THE CHALLENGE:

If you are interested in continuing, participants who complete this challenge will be invited to continue four more days with me, March 28-31, on a donation basis, and receive a 50% discount to join my regular Metta Mornings Program starting April 11th. Same format, 30 minutes, zoom live, with option to receive replay links. See below.

WHY THIS METTA CHALLENGE?

1) Because the struggles are real, and sometimes we need a nudge, a reminder and a community to cultivate a practice of self-care, to create a habit of mindfulness, to get out of bed and move our bodies, to focus on loving kindness, towards self and others. When we commit to a daily practice, starting with this 30 minutes a day, for 5 days in a row, it can move the needle towards creating habits which lead to a mindset, physical fitness, and a mindful lifestyle which aligns with our highest good.

2) Because I’ve noticed students find 60 minutes as a barrier to joining classes. I wanted to offer something doable which feeds body, mind, and soul in 30 minutes.

3) To offer you a free opportunity to experience my Metta Mornings Program and to honestly use this challenge as practice for myself running this program and to receive feedback from YOU.

WHAT DOES THE METTA MORNINGS PROGRAM LOOK LIKE?

Same format as this Metta Challenge.

Runs April 11-April 30

Monday to Friday live sessions, links to recorded sessions emailed to you daily, PLUS for the weekend.

Each day will have a different focus, following the same overarching intention to cultivate metta and self-care.

On the last day, Saturday April 30th, you will receive a link to a final recorded session plus a PDF with quotes, affirmations, etc. shared during the challenge, as a resource to motivate you and support your commitment to metta and self-care.

The replays of the recorded sessions will not expire (these recordings will not be published publicly)

Full price for this 20-day program is $40 ($2/day)

For the Metta Challenge participants: $20 ($1/day). WOW!

QUESTIONS?

Comment below. Send your questions to me via email info (at) spirituallyfityoga.com or DM me at my instagram account @spirituallyfityoga.

Namaste 🙏🏽



