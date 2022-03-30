My latest podcast includes my yoga response to the Oscars, about the slap watched around the world. I share my editorial comment on Will Smith’s angry reaction to Chris Rock’s comment directed towards Jada Pinkett-Smith. This is a case create a consistent meditation practice, to root yourself in mindfulness and ahimsa, to arm yourself with the mindset of a peaceful warrior: to pack a pause, not a punch. I end this episode with a meditation focused on ahimsa, non-violence, by cultivating a mindset of peace and calm. Compassion and blessings to all. Namaste.
Welcome to Spiritually Fit Yoga! This is my yoga response to the slap heard around the world at the Oscars, as Will Smith's angry reaction towards Chris Rock's comment about Jada Pinkett Smith. This episode includes my editorial comment and includes a meditation to relax, heal, and cultivate the body mind for ahimsa, non-violence. Create a consistent meditation and mindfulness practice to arm yourself with peace and a non-reactive mindset.
