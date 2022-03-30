My latest podcast includes my yoga response to the Oscars, about the slap watched around the world. I share my editorial comment on Will Smith’s angry reaction to Chris Rock’s comment directed towards Jada Pinkett-Smith. This is a case create a consistent meditation practice, to root yourself in mindfulness and ahimsa, to arm yourself with the mindset of a peaceful warrior: to pack a pause, not a punch. I end this episode with a meditation focused on ahimsa, non-violence, by cultivating a mindset of peace and calm. Compassion and blessings to all. Namaste.

