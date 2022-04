Opening up for registration soon! Interested? If you’re not already receiving my VIP notifications and earlybird discounts, click here to subscribe!

Check out this beautiful zen venue located on a powerful healing vortex and minutes away from one of my favorite places to snorkel: Kealakekua Bay and Captain Cook’s Monument! Kealakekua Bay comes from ke ala ke kua in the Hawaiian Language which means “The God’s Pathway”.