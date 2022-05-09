Life is Happening FOR Me, Not TO Me

Shift your mindset. Life is happening FOR you, not TO you. Enjoy this talk and meditation. Namaste, Amelia
Welcome to the Spiritually Fit Yoga podcast! Today's theme welcomes you to the month of May, ushering in the light of spring and summer and out of the darkness and storms of winter. This episode includes a talk, a reading of the poem "May" by Mary Oliver, and a short meditation. For anyone feeling like they don't belong or you're feeling lonely or disconnected, this episode is especially for you. Remember that "Life is happening for you, not to you." I know I've said this before, and at times it can really be a tough pill to swallow, and looking for what is going right in your world, instead of focusing on what seems to be going wrong, can be such a helpful reminder to shift your mindset towards abundance in your life. My hope is that this message reaches your heart, mind and soul. Blessings and Peace Out, Amelia Diaz Andaleon