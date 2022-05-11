Meditation for Beginners Series – Episode 1: Observer Mind

Shift your mindset. Life is happening FOR you, not TO you. Enjoy this talk and meditation. Namaste, Amelia

Meditation for Beginners Series – Episode 1: Observer Mind (Spiritually Fit Yoga with Amelia Andaleon) – Spiritually Fit Yoga with Amelia Andaleon Welcome to the Spiritually Fit Yoga podcast! In response to what I've observed about new students struggling with meditation, I am creating Meditation for Beginners series. Today is the the first episode and the focus is on awakening the observer mind and knowing that you do NOT need to still your mind or get completely quiet in order to meditate. Listen to this meditation every day. I'll bring you a new episode each week to support your journey to meditation, conditioning and cultivating your meditation practice, one meditation at a time. Consistency is key. Do your best to meditate daily. Whether you're new to meditation or your've struggled with it for years, this episode and this series is for you! Give meditation a chance! The benefits are worth giving it a try!

Amelia Andaleon

Empowering you to channel your intuition, discover your inner wisdom, and apply yoga to create your powerful, purposeful life!