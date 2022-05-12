Spiritually Fit Yoga

access personal power & peace through yoga

Yoga Healing Workshop: Saturday May 14th 5-7pm at Just Be Yoga – Danville, CA

Relax, Reset and Rejuvenate – Yin Yoga, Meditation, Reiki, Sound Healing, and Essential Oils in the beautiful Just Be Yoga studio in Danville, California. Give yourself permission to slow down and practice self-care during this calming, healing yoga workshop. A few spots are left!

Join me Saturday May 14, 2022 5-7pm. Book here!

The Benefits of Sound Healing

  • Effectively reduces stress and anxiety
  • Improves mental and emotional clarity
  • Cleanses and balances chakras
  • Stimulates the immune system

Crystal singing bowls have the ability to slow your brain wave patterns, creating more delta waves. These are the dominant waves present during your sleep. In this way, singing bowls can help bring deep sleep by releasing your stress and worries. 
(From: shantibowl.com)

Join me this Saturday May 14th 5-7pm to Rest, Reset, and Rejuvenate at Just Be Yoga in Danville, CA. Experience Yin Yoga, Chocolate Meditation, Reiki, and Chakra balancing with a sound bath.

Book here: https://www.myjustbeyoga.com/events

As a musician and sensitive soul I have always responded to vibrational healing energies. Being able to combine sound healing with spiritual ascension feels like an innate, natural pairing I was born to share.

I look forward to offering more energy healing events with sound baths for you to experience the amazing balancing and soothing benefits for body, mind, and soul.

Namaste,
🙏🏽🕉 Amelia

Amelia Andaleon
Empowering you to channel your intuition, discover your inner wisdom, and apply yoga to create your powerful, purposeful life!

