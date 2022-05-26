Spiritual Warriors: End Gun Violence. FIRST: Pause, Pray, Soothe Your Soul THEN: Act

Spiritual warriors, we have an opportunity to spread compassion and the message of ahimsa, to do no harm. We’re all looking for answers on HOW to effect change, to make a difference, to prevent senseless, horrific loss of life. Our practice of yoga teaches us to be still and listen, to pause, breathe, and listen, and allow divine wisdom to guide our choices and actions.

Be Still First, Then Take Action

Take a seat, light a candle, pray, meditate, listen to this beautiful track below, feel, cry, call in your spirit guides, guardians, higher power. You might be feeling angry and outraged, understandably. Before you act, lead from a place of love. And, take time to pause for those who are lost and suffering. Anyone hurting, I am so sorry for your loss and my heart is breaking. If you’re led to take action, consider following the guidance at everytown.org to take steps to end gun violence. Namaste.

Did you know?

Every day, more than 110 Americans are killed with guns.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Health Statistics. WONDER Online Database, Underlying Cause of Death. A yearly average was developed using five years of the most recent available data: 2016 to 2020. Everytown For Gun Safety Support Fund Last updated: 2.3.2022

Gun violence is the leading cause of death among children and teens in the United States. Prior to Tuesday’s shooting, so far this year, there have been at least 77 incidents of gunfire on school grounds, resulting in 14 deaths and 45 injuries nationally — 6 of these incidents took place in Texas. The shooting took place in a predominantly Latinx community, where systemic inequities across institutions and generations of racial discrimination have exacerbated this public health crisis and create a disproportionate impact.

Source: everytown.org