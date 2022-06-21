Three Simple Summer Solstice Rituals. And, Happy International Day of Yoga!

June 21st is the International Day of Yoga! This year’s theme is “Yoga for Humanity.” Practice today with this theme in mind and spread the message of health and wellness through yoga and meditation.

Today is also Summer Solstice for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere. To celebrate, consider acknowledging this longest day of the year with a ritual. Rituals invite us to pause, pay attention, and awaken our muscle of intentionality and reverence for moments in life. By marking a moment in time, we create time. Think about the simple gesture of blessing your food before you eat. If you eat mindlessly, the meal is done, the food has been inhaled, and you may have already forgotten what you consumed or tasted. By pausing with a blessing, and noticing when you taste and chew, and paying attention to who you are eating with, you create time to be in the present moment, to savor, to be nourished by your meal and by those breaking bread with you.

Three Simple Summer Solstice Rituals

1. Create an Altar

– Celebrate the Sun! Adorn a space outdoors and/or indoors which honor the Sun. Include the colors red or yellow; green for healing. Candles, flowers, herbs, crystals, pictures, shells, anything which your intuition guides you in your creativity.

2. Burn Away the Old

– Reflect on what you want to release that no longer serves you. Meditate. Journal. Release any real or imagined regrets, mistakes, fears, old stories which are causing suffering. Write down what you are ready to release then burn it safely in a firepit, bonfire or fireproof bowl. Add your ashes to your garden or herb pot. “I release what no longer serves me and offer up these ashes to be transmuted by Mother Earth.”

3. Play!

– Celebrate joy and abundance by awakening your inner playful child. Get outside, barefoot, welcome the freedom and lightness after releasing what no longer serves. Today, on this longest day of the year, and into the summer, set an intention to invite play into your life! So many of us are working so hard and we need this reminder to PLAY!

Amelia Andaleon

