Click here for video version of this episode on Spotify.
Yoga to Relax the Body and Calm the Mind (Spiritually Fit Yoga with Amelia Andaleon) – Spiritually Fit Yoga with Amelia Andaleon
Welcome to the Spiritually Fit Yoga podcast! 30 minute accessible yoga class to nurture the parasympathetic nervous system (to rest and digest). Enjoy this gentle sequence to move and stretch the shoulders, spine, quadriceps, hips and hamstrings. End in a relaxing savasana. Two blocks and a strap suggested. Option for pillows for under your head and/or behind your knees when lying down. Life is wreaking havoc with our nervous systems. Practice yoga and meditation every day to counteract stress in your life. Wishing you a relaxed body and calm mind. And, modify the poses to suit your body, to practice ahimsa, to do no harm to your body. Pay attention and honor your physical sensations. Compassion and loving kindness to all. The audio version of this episode is on Apple, Google, Anchor.fm, etc. The video version of this episode will be published a little bit later on Spotify. Blessings and Peace Out, Amelia Diaz Andaleon ================================== Thank you for being here! I'd love to hear how these episodes are working for you! Please subscribe to my podcast, share it with friends, and leave me a rating and review! I appreciate your feedback…thank you! Connect with me! Email me, DM me on Instagram at @spirituallyfityoga, facebook, and on my website http://SpirituallyFitYoga.com. Subscribe to my newsletter! Book a FREE Discovery zoom call with me! Learn more about becoming a yoga teacher, deepening your practice, and getting certified through me! ================================== Thank you to the sponsor of my podcast, http://ubindi.com, which is the platform I use to manage bookings for my classes. Ubindi.com is offering a 50% discount on the Annual Essentials Plan to listeners of this Spiritually Fit Yoga podcast! Check out with discount code AMELIA, all in caps. Check out these simple tools for happy teachers. Ubindi makes it easy for freelance teachers to manage students, reservations, payments, attendance, emails, and more. You can sign up for free to manage classes for 50 students or less, or take advantage of the generous 50% discount to manage unlimited students! — Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/spirituallyfityoga/message Support this podcast: https://anchor.fm/spirituallyfityoga/support