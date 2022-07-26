Lion’s Gate Portal

Right now manifestation energies are amplified by the Lion’s Gate Portal, July 26-Aug 8th. Here are a few tips to take advantage of this powerful time.

Lion’s Gate Portal Practices

Meditate every day, under the sun.

Absorb your light codes/divine messages..

Set your intentions.

Get still.

Listen.

Journal

Raise your vibrations – do what makes you smile and feel connected to Oneness.

Unhook from energies that don’t serve you.

Create time for reiki, crystals, pull cards

Wear and focus on the color yellow and the solar plexus chakra

Crystals: Citrine, amplify with Quartz

Nourish, hydrate, sleep – extra

Let your inner lion radiate and roar!

Daily Affirmation

🦁I am strong

🦁I am brave

🦁I am love

Numerology – the meaning of the number 8

Every year the Lion’s Gate Portal reaches its peak on August 8th, 8/8. In numerology the number 8 is associated with power, strength, confidence, freedom, self-reliance, prosperity and compassion. The Angel number 8 reveals that the days ahead will be filled with happiness and joy. The number 8 is believed to be the luckiest number in China because ‘8’ is associated with wealth. (Sources: Google)

I’m a Sagittarius but, I’ve always resonated with Leo energy. My last name “Andaleon” means “walk like a lion.” Ever since I was a kid I’ve had a special affinity to lions and, now I know Leos and Sags are both fire signs! And, even before I knew anything at all about astrology or numerology, I’ve always loved the weeks during the Lion’s Gate Portal, especially around August 4-8. Fascinating.

Consider paying extra attention to self-care and setting your intentions.

Happy Manifesting!

🙏🏽❣️