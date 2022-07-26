Right now manifestation energies are amplified by the Lion’s Gate Portal, July 26-Aug 8th. Here are a few tips to take advantage of this powerful time.
Lion’s Gate Portal Practices
- Meditate every day, under the sun.
- Absorb your light codes/divine messages..
- Set your intentions.
- Get still.
- Listen.
- Journal
- Raise your vibrations – do what makes you smile and feel connected to Oneness.
- Unhook from energies that don’t serve you.
- Create time for reiki, crystals, pull cards
- Wear and focus on the color yellow and the solar plexus chakra
- Crystals: Citrine, amplify with Quartz
- Nourish, hydrate, sleep – extra
- Let your inner lion radiate and roar!
Daily Affirmation
🦁I am strong
🦁I am brave
🦁I am love
Numerology – the meaning of the number 8
Every year the Lion’s Gate Portal reaches its peak on August 8th, 8/8. In numerology the number 8 is associated with power, strength, confidence, freedom, self-reliance, prosperity and compassion. The Angel number 8 reveals that the days ahead will be filled with happiness and joy. The number 8 is believed to be the luckiest number in China because ‘8’ is associated with wealth. (Sources: Google)
I’m a Sagittarius but, I’ve always resonated with Leo energy. My last name “Andaleon” means “walk like a lion.” Ever since I was a kid I’ve had a special affinity to lions and, now I know Leos and Sags are both fire signs! And, even before I knew anything at all about astrology or numerology, I’ve always loved the weeks during the Lion’s Gate Portal, especially around August 4-8. Fascinating.
Consider paying extra attention to self-care and setting your intentions.
Happy Manifesting!
🙏🏽❣️