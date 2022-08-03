Costa Rica Yoga Wellness Retreat Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2023!

Welcome to Costa Rica. Enjoy daily wellness activities during your 7-day tour to Arenal and Potrero Beach. Highlights include daily yoga and meditation classes, hiking at Arenal Volcano, zip-lining through the cloud forest and paddle boarding in the Pacific Ocean. This program is great for those looking to blend wellness with adventure. Bring your sense of wander as you experience the beauty of these two regions.

Hotels:

Arenal Springs Thermal Resort & Spa Hotel, Arenal

Bahía del Sol Beachfront & Boutique Hotel

Included:

Meals:

6 Breakfasts

2 Dinners

Activities:

Arenal volcano hike

Ziplining in Arenal

Mistico hanging bridges nature walk

Las Plumas Rescue Center Visit

Kayak and Snorkel in Tamarindo

Stand up paddle boarding in Tamarindo

Other Services:

One round-trip group airport transfer privately in an air-conditioned vehicle

Transportation privately in an air-conditioned vehicle during the tours mentioned on the program

Official English-speaking guide service during the mentioned program

Entrance fees, road tolls, VAT

Not Included:

Tips for porters, guide and driver- the value of the tip is up to the client

All other services not mentioned as included

Personal expenses

International airfare throughout the program

International airport taxes, airport porter and extra baggage

Hotel early check-in and late check-out

Alcoholic drinks, personal expenses or entrance fees for any extra sightseeing or optional activities

Arrival or departure taxes from Costa Rica

Travel insurance

Notes:

Traveler to arrive into San Jose International Airport (SJO) and depart out of Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR)

