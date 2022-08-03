Costa Rica Yoga Wellness Retreat Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2023!

Welcome to Costa Rica. Enjoy daily wellness activities during your 7-day tour to Arenal and Potrero Beach. Highlights include daily yoga and meditation classes, hiking at Arenal Volcano, zip-lining through the cloud forest and paddle boarding in the Pacific Ocean. This program is great for those looking to blend wellness with adventure. Bring your sense of wander as you experience the beauty of these two regions.
Hotels:
- Arenal Springs Thermal Resort & Spa Hotel, Arenal
- Bahía del Sol Beachfront & Boutique Hotel
Included:
Meals:
- 6 Breakfasts
- 2 Dinners
Activities:
- Arenal volcano hike
- Ziplining in Arenal
- Mistico hanging bridges nature walk
- Las Plumas Rescue Center Visit
- Kayak and Snorkel in Tamarindo
- Stand up paddle boarding in Tamarindo
Other Services:
- One round-trip group airport transfer privately in an air-conditioned vehicle
- Transportation privately in an air-conditioned vehicle during the tours mentioned on the program
- Official English-speaking guide service during the mentioned program
- Entrance fees, road tolls, VAT
Not Included:
- Tips for porters, guide and driver- the value of the tip is up to the client
- All other services not mentioned as included
- Personal expenses
- International airfare throughout the program
- International airport taxes, airport porter and extra baggage
- Hotel early check-in and late check-out
- Alcoholic drinks, personal expenses or entrance fees for any extra sightseeing or optional activities
- Arrival or departure taxes from Costa Rica
- Travel insurance
Notes:
- Traveler to arrive into San Jose International Airport (SJO) and depart out of Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR)
