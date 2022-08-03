Greece Yoga Wellness Retreat June 13-20, 2023!

Welcome to Greece where you will experience two of the most vibrant islands in the Mediterranean and maintain your daily yoga and meditation practice. This 8-day journey will start in Santorini, one of the most famous islands in the Mediterranean and end in Crete, Greece’s largest island with over 160 miles of beaches! Enjoy cooking lessons that showcase some of the most authentic meze dishes while you take in these remarkable coastlines. In addition to scenic hikes on both islands, you will have a chance to learn about the history in Greece while visiting the archeological site of Knossos.
Hotels:
- Cresanto Luxury Suites, Santorini
- Enagron Ecotourism Village, Crete
Included:
Meals:
- 7 Breakfasts
- 2 Meze Light Lunch
- 4 Dinners
Activities:
- Visit Heraklion & the ancient ruins of Knossos
- Hike from Imerovigli to Oia
- Catamaran cruise including snorkeling equipment, fruits and drinks
- Botanical walk at Enagron Village
- Wine tour and tasting at Venetsanos Winery
- Hands on cooking lesson
Other Services:
- One group airport transfer privately in an air-conditioned vehicle
- Transportation privately in an air-conditioned vehicle during the tours mentioned on the program
- English-Speaking guide service during the mentioned program
- Official English-Speaking guide service during the archaeological sites
- Entrance fees, Road tolls, Taxes, VAT
- Domestic ferry rides, ferry taxes and fees
Not Included:
- Tips for porters, guide and driver- the value of the tip is up to the client
- All other services not mentioned as included
- Personal expenses
- International airfare throughout the program
- International airport taxes, airport porter and extra baggage
- Hotel early check-in and late check-out
- Drinks or personal expenses or entrance fees for any extra sightseeing or optional activities
- Travel insurance
Notes:
- International flights should arrive into Santorini International Airport and depart from Heraklion International Airport
