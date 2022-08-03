Greece Yoga Wellness Retreat June 13-20, 2023!

Welcome to Greece where you will experience two of the most vibrant islands in the Mediterranean and maintain your daily yoga and meditation practice. This 8-day journey will start in Santorini, one of the most famous islands in the Mediterranean and end in Crete, Greece’s largest island with over 160 miles of beaches! Enjoy cooking lessons that showcase some of the most authentic meze dishes while you take in these remarkable coastlines. In addition to scenic hikes on both islands, you will have a chance to learn about the history in Greece while visiting the archeological site of Knossos.

Hotels:

Cresanto Luxury Suites, Santorini

Enagron Ecotourism Village, Crete

Included:

Meals:

7 Breakfasts

2 Meze Light Lunch

4 Dinners

Activities:

Visit Heraklion & the ancient ruins of Knossos

Hike from Imerovigli to Oia

Catamaran cruise including snorkeling equipment, fruits and drinks

Botanical walk at Enagron Village

Wine tour and tasting at Venetsanos Winery

Hands on cooking lesson

Other Services:

One group airport transfer privately in an air-conditioned vehicle

Transportation privately in an air-conditioned vehicle during the tours mentioned on the program

English-Speaking guide service during the mentioned program

Official English-Speaking guide service during the archaeological sites

Entrance fees, Road tolls, Taxes, VAT

Domestic ferry rides, ferry taxes and fees

Not Included:

Tips for porters, guide and driver- the value of the tip is up to the client

All other services not mentioned as included

Personal expenses

International airfare throughout the program

International airport taxes, airport porter and extra baggage

Hotel early check-in and late check-out

Drinks or personal expenses or entrance fees for any extra sightseeing or optional activities

Travel insurance

Notes:

International flights should arrive into Santorini International Airport and depart from Heraklion International Airport

Check out the links and book your spot!

Amelia Andaleon

Empowering you to channel your intuition, discover your inner wisdom, and apply yoga, meditation, and energy healing to create your powerful, purposeful life!