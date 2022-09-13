Restorative Yin Flow – Take It Easy – Mercury Retrograde Is here!

Mercury is the ruler of communication and sometimes when Mercury is in retrograde, communication, in person or electronic, can get a bit garbled. Right now the season of Mercury Retrograde is September 9 to October 1, 2022. You might want to take it easy, take a pause before making major decisions, cross your t’s and dot your i’s with mindfulness. Ironically, when I created this podcast episode I decided to record a video instead of just audio, and the audio of the opening few minutes introducing this episode lost clarity during the upload transmission. Random glitch or Mercury Retrograde? Fortunately, the audio in the voiceover is clear and you can relax and enjoy this calming, slow practice.

Grab a bolster, blocks, and blanket. Enjoy this relaxing practice. You can listen or if you prefer to watch the video, click on this link for the Spotify video version. Let me know how it works out! I’ll be uploading soon to my youtube channel too!