Restorative Yin Flow – Take It Easy – Mercury Retrograde Is here!

Mercury is the ruler of communication and sometimes when Mercury is in retrograde, communication, in person or electronic, can get a bit garbled. Right now the season of Mercury Retrograde is September 9 to October 1, 2022. You might want to take it easy, take a pause before making major decisions, cross your t’s and dot your i’s with mindfulness. Ironically, when I created this podcast episode I decided to record a video instead of just audio, and the audio of the opening few minutes introducing this episode lost clarity during the upload transmission. Random glitch or Mercury Retrograde? Fortunately, the audio in the voiceover is clear and you can relax and enjoy this calming, slow practice.

Grab a bolster, blocks, and blanket. Enjoy this relaxing practice. You can listen or if you prefer to watch the video, click on this link for the Spotify video version. Let me know how it works out! I’ll be uploading soon to my youtube channel too!

Welcome to the Spiritually Fit Yoga podcast!  This yoga nidra is a traditional 61-point rotation of consciousness, guiding you through a body scan.  Yoga Nidra is "yogic sleep" with the intention to stay awake and aware…yes, awake and aware.  You're invited to be still as you lay down and let the mind relax as my voice guides you to bring awareness to various body parts.  AND…if you fall asleep, that's great!  It means your body and mind needed to sleep! Enjoy! Repeat this calming practice as often as desired.  Let yourself drift into sleep or allow me to quietly guide you out of this yogic sleep into an awake state of mind.  This practice ends with the sound of 3 bells.
