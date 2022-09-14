Yoga Nidra (Yogic Sleep) 61 Points of Consciousness Body Scan

Yoga nidra is a technique in which you learn how to relax consciously. In yoga nidra, sleep is not regarded as relaxation. People feel that they are relaxing when they collapse in an comfy chair with a cup of coffee but, this does not suffice as a scientific definition of relaxation. For absolute relaxation you must remain aware. This is yoga nidra, the state of dynamic sleep. (Reference: “Yoga Nidra” by Swami Satyananada Saraswati”
This is a short traditional yoga nidra, taking you through 61 points of consciousness. This rotation of consciousness is deliberately designed to guide the brain to “ping pong” from body part to body part. As I mention a body part you are invited to bring awareness to that spot and relax that area. You will set an affirmation before the body scan then repeat it again once the body and mind are in a relaxed state. Enjoy this relaxing practice. Practice this repeatedly. Let me know what you experience. And, if you sleep, it’s totally okay! I encourage you to do your best to stay awake to experience this yoga nidra state of relaxation. Much peace and relaxation, Amelia