Yoga nidra is a technique in which you learn how to relax consciously. In yoga nidra, sleep is not regarded as relaxation. People feel that they are relaxing when they collapse in an comfy chair with a cup of coffee but, this does not suffice as a scientific definition of relaxation. For absolute relaxation you must remain aware. This is yoga nidra, the state of dynamic sleep. (Reference: “Yoga Nidra” by Swami Satyananada Saraswati”

This is a short traditional yoga nidra, taking you through 61 points of consciousness. This rotation of consciousness is deliberately designed to guide the brain to “ping pong” from body part to body part. As I mention a body part you are invited to bring awareness to that spot and relax that area. You will set an affirmation before the body scan then repeat it again once the body and mind are in a relaxed state. Enjoy this relaxing practice. Practice this repeatedly. Let me know what you experience. And, if you sleep, it’s totally okay! I encourage you to do your best to stay awake to experience this yoga nidra state of relaxation. Much peace and relaxation, Amelia

Yoga Nidra (Yogic Sleep) 61 Points of Consciousness Body Scan (Spiritually Fit Yoga with Amelia Andaleon) – Spiritually Fit Yoga with Amelia Andaleon Welcome to the Spiritually Fit Yoga podcast! This yoga nidra is a traditional 61-point rotation of consciousness, guiding you through a body scan. Yoga Nidra is "yogic sleep" with the intention to stay awake and aware…yes, awake and aware. You're invited to be still as you lay down and let the mind relax as my voice guides you to bring awareness to various body parts. AND…if you fall asleep, that's great! It means your body and mind needed to sleep! Enjoy! Repeat this calming practice as often as desired. Let yourself drift into sleep or allow me to quietly guide you out of this yogic sleep into an awake state of mind. This practice ends with the sound of 3 bells.