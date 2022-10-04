Fall Full Moon Goddess Retreat – October 9, 2022 (Danville, CA)

With my recent focus on letting you all know about my early bird pricing for Costa Rica I haven’t shared about the upcoming full moon retreat this Sunday, October 9th 3-730pm!

Calling All Goddesses!!

This Sunday is an optimal time for letting go rituals, with the combination of the full moon and this season of fall. There is freedom in letting go of what feels draining or what is not aligned with your higher self. A skilled teacher can gently guide you to identify what’s pulling you away from your center, and lead you to an experience of ease, to feeling centered and grounded, and to offer tools to practice during and after the retreat to support your journey to self.

A Safe, Sacred Space

Until you experience it, it’s hard to describe the energy in my backyard sanctuary. My yoga deck is under a trinity of three majestic redwoods. The setting is profoundly calming. Students describe it as magical, energy healers have felt a pulsing like a spiritual vortex. It’s a magical, sacred, safe space and I’m grateful to share it for my spiritual offerings.

Sunday October 9th 3-730pm

Join me under the redwoods as I guide you through an earthy, grounding meditation and full moon flow. There will be time for self-reflection with journaling and self-inquiry. I offer you reiki and sound healing while you relax in restorative poses. And, you can keep your eyes closed or look up and take in the profound connection to nature.

Our full moon release will end with a burn & release ritual followed by a fun and tasty vegan, gluten-free dinner. To gather together over this special meal lovingly prepared for you, and taking the time to be in a community of goddesses is a powerful way to seal this retreat.

After dinner we will take a short walk on the trail behind my house to watch the sun set. (Walking slowly after you eat improves digestion and blood sugar metabolism!)

Then we will return to our cozy gathering place for hot tea and a sweet treat around the fire and under the heaters.

This special retreat is for women only to harness the unique goddess creativity possible when divine feminine energies are activated.

Blocks, bolster, yoga blanket, and strap will be provided.

You will also receive a custom essential oil blend created just for this event!

Space is limited! Currently 4 spots left. Book sooner than later!

TO BRING:

Your beautiful self!

Yoga mat

Water bottle

Journal and pen

Warm layers for savasana: sweater, socks, hat

Walking shoes

Cost: $70

