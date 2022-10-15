2023 Mexico Yoga Retreat – Spiritual Deep Dive with Swami Chidananda and Amelia Andaleon

Mexico Yoga Retreat April 1-7, 2023

Early bird pricing until November 15, 2022. Current price reflects $300 off full price.

Imagine looking out at the waves and white sandy beach while you meditate, move your body through a guided asana practice, learn about yoga philosophy, chant, relax at the infinity pool, and savor fantastic ayurvedic meals prepared with love by our personal chef. Your jaw will drop when you see the beauty at Villa Ananda.



The intention of this special week is to strengthen your connection to the divine, and experience a tropical vacation at a private beachfront eco-luxury resort.



This is my second retreat I’ve offered at the stunning Villa Ananda and this time I am returning with a special guest teacher, Swami Chidananda. I am honored and excited to collaborate with this spiritual monk who will share his Vedic teachings, including an intro to the Bhagavad Gita. Some of you may know him from Insight Timer as Rishi Chidananda, where we are both Insight Timer Publishers. Rishi was just initiated as a Swami, so we will be blessed to learn from a Swami. This opportunity to spend a week with Swami Chidananda in person is a special treat. He is an exceptional spiritual teacher with a calming, kind energy. Swami has a way of explaining yoga philosophy in a relatable and understandable manner.

About Swami Chidananda

Swami Chidananda has spent the latter part of his life as an initiated sanyasi (monk). Over this time he has studied the science of Yoga and gained deep insights into the hidden meanings and timeless practices that are particularly relevant in this day and age.

Before entering the spiritual path, he was a successful investment banker and entrepreneur. Now, Swami Chidananda uses his experiences to easily articulate the ancient Yoga Systems in a meaningful way for those looking to bridge the gap between western and eastern philosophies.

Click on this link to learn more about Swami Chidananda

Experience his teachings here on Insight Timer



Who should attend this retreat?

Anyone interested in yoga or spiritual teachings AND wanting to learn at a tropical paradise in Mexico!

Anyone with any level of asana (physical) practice. Beginners are welcome.

Yoga teachers who want to deepen their understanding of the ancient teachings of yoga and how to incorporate spirituality into your asana classes.

All beliefs are welcome. This is not a religious retreat. Whether you are Christian, Hindu, Buddhist, or Atheist…the teachings can be integrated into your life, without conflict with your beliefs.

Anyone ready for the possibility of a personal awakening and transformation.

Anyone open for anything in an empowering, compassionate, safe, supportive, holistic environment.

Anyone who loves the ocean and wants to relax and play at the beach, surfing, paddle boarding, watching turtles and waves, and enjoying colorful beachfront sunsets.

Anyone looking forward to 7 days away to unplug from the noise and chatter, and plug into nature and yourself.

A Spiritual Deep Dive



Our mornings will begin with meditation, chanting, a dharma talk (spiritual teaching), and an awakening all-levels asana practice (Hatha, Vinyasa.) Before dinner, the second spiritual offering will include another dharma talk, a meditation, and a restorative asana practice like yin yoga. The final spiritual offering of the day will be an evening Yoga Nidra or you may want to enjoy your own pratyahara meditation in the meditation hut.



As an optional offering, Swami Chidananda will teach about Atma Kriya Yoga. This special teaching will be offered 1-2 days during the free time hours. For those interested, he will offer a Atma Kriya Yoga initiation ceremony. During the week Swami Chidananda will also lead us through a sacred fire ceremony (Yagna Hindu Fire Ritual.)

Does all of this sound like a foreign language? Perfect! Showing up with a beginner’s mind is a powerful way to receive these spiritual teachings. If you have questions, click here to email me.

A Private Retreat



Villa Ananda has 8 double-occupancy rooms with the option to share or to book as your own private en-suite. We will have the whole place to ourselves. It is an intimate setting with clean, beautiful, spacious rooms upon a pristine property, just steps away from the beach, to easily grab your private slice of paradise. Each room has air conditioning if you need it. (We personally never used the AC in our room. We slept with our windows open to hear the sound of the waves!)



For a glimpse of Villa Ananda and Punta de Mita: Take a peek here to see highlights from my April 2022 retreat!





A Spiritual Vacation to Nourish Body, Mind, and Soul



If a spiritual vacation is calling you, book your spot! Space is limited. It is my honor to facilitate your journey to self. And, I am beyond grateful and excited that Swami Chidananda will be our esteemed spiritual teacher for the week!



To manifest means to make happen. I had a vision to create a spiritual deep dive retreat where my students could easily walk to the beach and sleep to the sound of the waves. This Manifest Mexico 2023 retreat is a vision become reality. I’d love for you to join me!



If you’re feeling that intuitive tingle and your heart is saying “Yes, do it!” then, book now!



Reach out to me if you have questions at amelia@spirituallyfityoga.com.



Blessings and Much Love,

Amelia Andaleon (SpirituallyFitYoga.com)

Swami Chidananda

Amelia Andaleon

Empowering you to channel your intuition, discover your inner wisdom, and apply yoga, meditation, and energy healing to create your powerful, purposeful life!

Check out these retreats and book your spot!