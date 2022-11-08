Happy Full Moon! Letting Go Meditation

I am in Week 2 of my November Meditation Challenge and this week is about letting go, which is perfect timing for today’s full moon. Release what no longer serves you. Here’s a 5-minute “Letting Go” Meditation for you!

Letting Go Meditation – Week 2 November Meditation Challenge (Spiritually Fit Yoga with Amelia Andaleon) – Spiritually Fit Yoga with Amelia Andaleon Welcome to the Spiritually Fit Yoga podcast! This is week 2 of my November Meditation Challenge. If you missed last week, consider listening to Episode 151 for my 5-minute morning meditation. Today's episode includes a 5-minute Letting Go meditation, to practice as your SECOND meditation of the day. This week's challenge invites you to meditate 5 minutes to set the tone of your day and focus on gratitude in the morning, and 5 minutes in the afternoon to let go of anything you want to release so you don't bring it home to your loved ones or into your evening or sleep. I love hearing that you're joining this meditation challenge. Leave your comments in a review, DM me, let me know what you're experiencing during this challenge, As always, I appreciate your feedback and connecting with you.

November Meditation Challenge

Join anytime! Meditate daily for 30 days in a row! Create your meditation habit!

Set the tone of your day in the morning! sankalpa

Let go of anything you don’t want to bring home from work, your day, to your home, loved ones, evening, sleep. ahimsa

Focus on one thing you are grateful for every day.

FREE 5-minute Meditations! Listen to a new meditation each week. Repeat daily.

5 minutes feel too long? No worries, I got you covered!

Instagram Affirmations!

Follow along on my instagram page @spirituallyfityoga!

I’m posting daily affirmations in November on my IG page: 10-15 seconds long!

Yes, you CAN meditate!

Consistency is the key to creating your daily meditation habit

Got questions? Comment below.

Cheers to all your Meditation Warriors!

Amelia

