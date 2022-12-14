Moment of Silence for tWitch and a Loving Kindness Meditation

It’s a sad day for many of us learning that beloved dancer, host, family man, and bright light tWitch has left this world. In today’s podcast episode I dedicated it to this man who lifted my spirits during some of the dreariest pandemic years, and kept me entertained since I first saw him as a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance. Here’s a moment of silence and a loving kindness in honor of this sweet soul, and to provide comfort to all those who could use it. Let’s cultivate compassion and kindness towards all, and towards yourself.
Much love, Amelia
