Moment of Silence for tWitch and a Loving Kindness Meditation

It’s a sad day for many of us learning that beloved dancer, host, family man, and bright light tWitch has left this world. In today’s podcast episode I dedicated it to this man who lifted my spirits during some of the dreariest pandemic years, and kept me entertained since I first saw him as a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance. Here’s a moment of silence and a loving kindness in honor of this sweet soul, and to provide comfort to all those who could use it. Let’s cultivate compassion and kindness towards all, and towards yourself.

Much love, Amelia

Moment of Silence for tWitch and Loving Kindness Meditation for ALL of us (Spiritually Fit Yoga with Amelia Andaleon) – Spiritually Fit Yoga with Amelia Andaleon Welcome to the Spiritually Fit Yoga podcast! This is a special episode dedicated to one of my favorite dancers who always brightened my day: tWitch, also known as Stephen Boss. Whether you knew tWitch or not, this Loving Kindness Meditation is an opportunity for all of us to cultivate compassion, kindness, peace and healing towards all sentient beings and towards ourselves. Repeat this meditation daily to cultivate a habitual default response of loving kindness and condition your mindfulness muscle of non-reactivity. When you repeat this meditation it starts at the 3 minute mark. If you need support here are a few resources for you: Call 211 in the United States to be connected to local mental health resources. Text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline Blessings and Peace Out, Amelia Diaz Andaleon

Amelia Andaleon

Amelia Andaleon

Empowering you to channel your intuition, discover your inner wisdom, and apply yoga, meditation, and energy healing to create your powerful, purposeful life!

