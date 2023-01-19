5 Reiki Principles to Live By – inspired by Mikao Usui

Enjoy these words inspired by Mikao Usui, to start or end your day.

Repeat daily.

Just for today, I will not be angry. Just for today I will not worry. Just for today I will work honestly. Just for today I will count my many blessings. Just for today I will be kind to all beings, including myself.

“In the morning and at night, with hands held in prayer, think this in your mind, chant them with your mouth. The Usui Reiki Method to change your mind and body for the better.” ~ Mikao Usui

Sending you peace and loving kindness,

Amelia Andaleon

Spiritually Fit Yoga

Certified Yoga & Meditation Teacher/Trainer

Certified Reiki 2 Practitioner

Amelia Andaleon

Empowering you to channel your intuition, discover your inner wisdom, and apply yoga, meditation, and energy healing to create your powerful, purposeful life!

Check out these retreats and book your spot!

FYI – Additional 2023 retreats not available for booking: Costa Rica sold out, Mexico Retreat date TBD, Port Angeles sold out.

Greece has a wait list. Slight possibility to still book until Jan. 31st if rooms can be added! Click below!