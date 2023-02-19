Wish you felt more comfortable in front of the camera? #projectseemyface

I’m challenging myself to get more comfortable in front of the camera so I invited some of my camera-confident friends to share tips to help me and anyone else who might also feel camera shy.

I’m choosing to stay in this digital world, to teach and create content online, and I’m tired of feeling anxious, self-conscious, awkward, and critical when I see my photos or videos. I’ve faked it really well the last couple of years on social media. I could step away from the lens and choose to be seen only in person or face my fears and see what’s possible if I can make peace with talking to the camera. I see the benefit of sharing content to the masses and I’m ready to enjoy the experience instead of dreading it.

Join me over on instagram to follow my instagram lives and to participate if you’d like. Maybe you’d also like to feel less like Chandler on “Friends” whenever the camera’s in your face! Can you relate? LOL

Here’s my instagram post introducing #projectseemyface

Amelia Andaleon

Empowering you to channel your intuition, discover your inner wisdom, and apply yoga, meditation, and energy healing to create your powerful, purposeful life!

Check out these retreats and book your spot!

FYI – Additional 2023 retreats not available for booking: Costa Rica sold out, Mexico Retreat date TBD, Port Angeles sold out.

Stay tuned for 2024/2025 Retreat Schedule!

Greece has a wait list. Click below!