Week One #projectseemyface – 7 Tips to Create Content

For Week One of #projectseemyface I created this instagram reel to 1) record an ordinary moment (drinking coffee), 2) pay attention to lighting and angles and 3) observe my thoughts and sensations with compassion.

I primarily noticed how I judge my looks and just want to look away from the camera. So, instead of listening to the critical thoughts, I took deep breaths and allowed myself to be with the thoughts and emotions that were arising. Then, I poured on the self-compassion. And, I kept recording.

Along the way I also discovered some tips about creating content so I decided to make this reel.

Want to join the challenge?

Follow me and participate on instagram @spirituallyfityoga

Share your posts/stories and tag me and use/follow #projectseemyface

Watch the Instagram Live interviews I’ll be posting over the next few weeks

First IG Live is this Friday February 24th 12pm PST with yoga teacher, adventurer, and influencer, Natalie Magee @yogimagee.

My IG Live sessions will be saved on IG and reposted on my podcast and youtube channel

Join on your own. It could be a valuable experience to post publicly and join me on this challenge…we can support each other! And, it’s of course okay to experience this challenge privately.

Week One: Create an Ordinary Moment

Consider following the tips below to create your own reel. Doesn’t have to be perfect. You don’t have to look perfect (I recorded it in the morning and these are my PJs!) It’s just practice. 🙂

7 Tips to Create Content

