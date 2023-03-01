Grandma I’m Tired by Elena Bernabè

As someone who has been living with chronic fatigue syndrome for almost 30 years now this poem spoke right into my soul. I read this in yoga this morning and so many students also resonated with it so I wanted to share it with you here.

And for those of you who have asked about a “part three” of my chronic fatigue series, I haven’t been motivated to write it yet, because I’m not sure what to share. I can’t tell you I’m cured, or that I will ever be cured, but, I can tell you that I know how to manage it, in the way this poem describes below. Leave a comment below or DM me to let me know if this poem resonated with you. Talk to me about your CFS. I care.

“Grandma, I’m tired. So tired of this life…”

“Take your tiredness, my child, and wrap it around yourself. Like a blanket in the cold winter months. Tiredness comes to make you a nest, to bring you to wear comfortable clothes, to make you sink into its warm embrace. I invite you to stay within yourself. Without strength, without thoughts, without actions. Like the snow that covers everything to soften the world, to make it muffled, to protect it from noise. Accept the flakes of your tiredness and let yourself be completely covered by them.”

“I could die buried under there…”

“You will be reborn instead. Like the seed in the ground. Do not resist your weariness, do not reject it with a thousand actions, a thousand intentions, a thousand feelings of guilt. It just wants to take you by the hand and lead you to sink into the void. Right there, where the source of every inner strength lies. They taught us to be strong by resisting. But it is in surrendering that the true heroes emerge.”

“I’m afraid, grandmother. What if fatigue will annihilate me?”

“My child, you are not afraid of tiredness but of losing control of yourself. The time has come for you to give yourself to life. And to generate together with it the most wonderful children: the fruits of your soul!”

~Elena Bernabè

