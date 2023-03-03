Spiritually Fit Yoga

access personal power & peace through yoga

Greece Wellness Retreat – wait list! Join me in Santorini and Crete! June 13-20, 2023

Still thinking about my Greece Yoga & Wellness Retreat in Santorini and Crete? There’s a slight chance you may be able to book a spot. Click here to add yourself to the wait list. IF a spot can open up, you will know by March 13, 2023 at the latest.

Just wanted to let you know what I know! Read more about this amazing retreat here, click on the Itinerary tab and learn about all the things! 🙂

xo, Amelia

I’m here to empower you to get fit in body, mind and spirit! I’ll share tools and techniques to discover your strengths, inner wisdom, higher purpose, and channel your intuition through applying yoga, meditation, and energy healing to create your powerful, purposeful life!

– Amelia Andaleon

Fill out the form below to contact me!

spread your love and light…

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: