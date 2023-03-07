Spiritually Fit Yoga

access personal power & peace through yoga

Full Moon Ritual March 7, 2023

Welcome to Spiritually Fit Yoga! In this Full Moon Ritual we’re going to focus on creating space for healthy habits, by releasing habits or patterns that may be causing harm. This is a short video with an invitation to pause this recording to complete each step. If you’re choosing to burn what you want to let go, please do so safely! Ideally outside or in a receptacle that is safe. I have a boulder in my backyard with a little divet that is perfect for burning a few pieces of paper. I’ve also dug a hold in my garden before to use as a fire-safe receptable, then I bury the ashes in the ground. Choose what works for you!

I appreciate you being here. Here’s to creating healthy habits! Wishing you the best in releasing and letting that shit go! 🙂

🥰 Blessings and Peace Out,

Amelia Diaz Andaleon
Certified Yoga & Meditation Teacher/Trainer

==================================

Full Moon Ritual March 6-7, 2023

  • Write down any habits which harm your physical, mental, emotional or spiritual health.
  • Write an affirmation & repeat to yourself:
    “I release [list the harmful habits] _______________.”
  • Burn, flush, shred, release, & let that shit go!
  • Breathe deep into the space you created, and commit to habits that support your health goals.
  • Acknowledge yourself for taking the time to care for your body, mind, and spirit.

==================================

2 responses to “Full Moon Ritual March 7, 2023”

  1. This is such a beautiful and positive way to start creating healthy habits! Thank you for sharing your helpful tips and reminding us to take care of our body, mind, and spirit. Wishing you all the best in your journey!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

