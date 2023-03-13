Crescent Warrior Variations – Yoga Tip of the Day! (ashta chandrasana)

Who loves Crescent Warrior? And, purple? I was feeling very purple today!

I love these variations which make me feel strong and grounded in lower body and open and soft in my upper spine and heart.

What is the sanskrit name for Crescent Warrior (aka High Lunge)?

Ashta Chandrasana

Ashta Chandrasana means Eighth of the Moon Pose, which is why this is often called Crescent Pose (as in a crescent moon). When in the backbend variation you can see the shape slightly resembles a crescent moon.

What is Anjaneyasana?

Anjaneyasana is the sanskrit term for Crescent Lunge pose, with the back knee on the ground.

Photo by MART PRODUCTION on Pexels.com

Tips for getting into Crescent Warrior – Ashta Chandrasana:

Front foot at 12 o’clock, press the four mounds of your foot into the ground.

Ball of the back foot press firm into the mat

Reach your arms up to the ceiling

Stabilize the lower back by engaging your lower abs (Rectus Abdominis and Transverse Abdominis muscles (TVAs)

Breath with a steady gaze in front of you

CACTUS ARMS

Bend your elbows to 90 degrees

Elbows at shoulder height

Keep elbows bent and open up the front of your chest

Keep core engaged

Breathe with a steady gaze in front of you

THORACIC SPINE BACKBEND

With CACTUS ARMS

Keep elbows bent and open up the front of your chest

Keep core engaged

Anchor both feet into ground for a strong steady base

Slowly press your sternum up towards the ceiling.

Lift up through the thoracic spine (upper spine)

Slowly move upper torso up and back

Keep lower back and sacrum stable by engaging the core

Breathe with a steady gaze as you balance and move into this yummy backbend.

What are your favorite variations in this pose?

Questions? Comments?

Share below!

